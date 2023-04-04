Close
Iran Ready To Help Syria Boost Air Defense In Light Of Israeli Attacks - Defense Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 06:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The Iranian Defense Minister's Deputy for International Affairs General Hamze Qalandari on Tuesday reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to help Syria strengthen its air defense forces in the wake of recent Israeli missile attacks on the capital Damascus.

"We find ourselves committed to helping friendly countries, like Syria, to empower their air defenses and counter the aerial targets," Qalandari was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

In the past, Syria was "truly a defenseless" country against Israeli missile attacks, but now the Syrian government is repelling a large number of air attacks, Qalandari added.

On Monday night, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that the country's missile defenses were repelling an aerial attack in Damascus airspace. The Syrian Defense Ministry later said that two civilians were killed as a result of the missile attack.

Syria was attacked three times last week by Israeli missiles, killing several Syrian soldiers. Iran's military adviser to Syria Milad Heydari was reportedly killed in an Israeli attack in the outskirts of Damascus last Friday.

