Iran Ready to Help Syria With US Forces Withdrawal - Adviser to Supreme Leader

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Iran is ready to help Syria with the withdrawal of the US forces that are in the country illegally if Damascus asks for help, Ali Akbar Velayati, adviser to Iran's supreme leader, told RT Arabic.

He remarked that the US was stealing Syrian oil and expressed hope that the Syrians would respond and put an end to the US control over some of Syria's regions.

"We are ready to help with the withdrawal of US forces from Syria if the Syrian authorities ask and to the best of our abilities," Velayati said.