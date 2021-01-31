UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Ready To Help Taliban Foster Dialogue With Afghan Gov't - Zarif

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:40 PM

Iran Ready to Help Taliban Foster Dialogue With Afghan Gov't - Zarif

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed Tehran's readiness to assist the Taliban in facilitating its dialogue with Kabul, during a meeting with a delegation of the movement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

The delegation, led by the deputy head of the group's political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, arrived in the Iranian capital earlier this week to discuss the Afghan peace process and related issues with the country's leadership.

"Foreign Minister Zarif also expressed Iran's readiness to facilitate dialogue among the Taliban, the Afghan government and other Afghan groups," the ministry said in a press release.

The delegation, in turn, presented a report of the Afghan peace process and the intra-Afghan negotiations, the ministry said, adding that the sides also discussed the formation of an all-inclusive government, where all ethnic and political groups will be represented.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations were launched in Qatar's Doha back in September. Both sides have announced that they agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions on substantive issues to kick off. At the same time, clashes between the government forces and the Taliban opposition movement, as well as bombings, continue to ravage Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Iran Qatar Tehran Doha Same September Sunday All Government Opposition

Recent Stories

15th batch of National Reserve recruits to be trai ..

26 minutes ago

National Centre of Meteorology, Indian Ministry of ..

27 minutes ago

MoHAP Undersecretary tours Preventive Medicine Cen ..

56 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed orders issuance of ‘Regulat ..

57 minutes ago

71,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Prince ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.