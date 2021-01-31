TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has expressed Tehran's readiness to assist the Taliban in facilitating its dialogue with Kabul, during a meeting with a delegation of the movement, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday.

The delegation, led by the deputy head of the group's political office, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, arrived in the Iranian capital earlier this week to discuss the Afghan peace process and related issues with the country's leadership.

"Foreign Minister Zarif also expressed Iran's readiness to facilitate dialogue among the Taliban, the Afghan government and other Afghan groups," the ministry said in a press release.

The delegation, in turn, presented a report of the Afghan peace process and the intra-Afghan negotiations, the ministry said, adding that the sides also discussed the formation of an all-inclusive government, where all ethnic and political groups will be represented.

The intra-Afghan peace negotiations were launched in Qatar's Doha back in September. Both sides have announced that they agreed on the framework of the talks, allowing for discussions on substantive issues to kick off. At the same time, clashes between the government forces and the Taliban opposition movement, as well as bombings, continue to ravage Afghanistan.