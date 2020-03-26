UrduPoint.com
Iran Ready To Help US Tackle Coronavirus Pandemic - Revolutionary Guard Commander

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 06:41 PM

Iran Ready to Help US Tackle Coronavirus Pandemic - Revolutionary Guard Commander

Tehran is ready to help the United States in the fight against the coronavirus, but does not need any help in return, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Hossein Salami said Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) Tehran is ready to help the United States in the fight against the coronavirus, but does not need any help in return, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps Hossein Salami said Thursday.

"I tell them that if the US nation needs any help, we are ready, but we do not need their help," Salami was quoted by Fars news Agency as saying.

Salami added that the US healthcare system is not able to deal with the virus and protect US citizens.

Earlier this month, US President Donald Trump offered to help Iran in dealing with the virus, to which Iranian leadership responded with a renewed demand to lift sanctions.

Iran briefly became one of the worst affected countries outside China, with several infection clusters in the country's highly urbanized population. The Islamic Republic currently counts nearly 30,000 people infected with the disease with over 2,200 deaths and over 10,000 recovered.

The US is well on its way to becoming the worst coronavirus-affected country with steep daily increases. As of Thursday, nearly 70,000 confirmed cases and over 1,000 deaths.

