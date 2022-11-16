UrduPoint.com

Iran Ready To Host Int'l Meeting On Afghanistan At Foreign Ministers Level - Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 16, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Iran Ready to Host Int'l Meeting on Afghanistan at Foreign Ministers Level - Envoy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Iran is ready to host a new meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbor countries as well we Russia to discuss improving the situation in the Central Asian country, the Iranian President's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Hassan Kazemi Qumi, said on Wednesday.

"We support the fourth meeting among the countries neighboring Afghanistan that has taken place in Tashkent, and we support regional consultations. Nonetheless, Iran is ready to host an additional meeting of foreign ministers in the Afghanistan plus Russia format in Tehran as soon as possible," Qumi said at a meeting of the Moscow format summit on Afghanistan.

The Iranian official also noted that countries of the region should cooperate with the Afghan authorities more actively in seeking to resolve economic, political and other issues in the country by holding regular consultations with Kabul.

The Tashkent Conference on Afghanistan took place in late July, with over 100 delegations from nearly 30 countries participating in the meeting including China, Russia and the United States.

The Moscow format was created in 2017 as a consultation mechanism of the special representatives of Russia, Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, Iran, India, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. Russia traditionally invites the US to meetings of the Moscow format, however Washington has not always accepted the invitation to participate.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Kabul Iran Moscow Russia China Washington Tehran Tashkent Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan United States Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan July 2017 From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

Pakistan's talks with IMF expected to delay

59 minutes ago
 Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

2 hours ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

2 hours ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

4 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

5 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.