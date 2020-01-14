Iran Ready to Host Meeting Between Russian, Iranian Governors in Spring - Ambassador

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday that Iran was ready to as early as this spring host meetings between Iranian and Russian governors to promote cross-regional cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday that Iran was ready to as early as this spring host meetings between Iranian and Russian governors to promote cross-regional cooperation.

"We think that with regard to the development of economic relations, we must implement some of our ideas at several levels. The first level, I believe, is the development of interregional cooperation. Therefore, in this regard, I would like to suggest ... Maybe we should work with you [Russia] to hold meetings between governors in Tehran, Moscow and elsewhere that you consider appropriate. I would like to note that we declare our readiness to hold a meeting of our governors in Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz this spring," the diplomat said, while speaking with Ilyas Umakhanov, the deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house.

Jalali also expressed his commitment to expandIng economic ties between Moscow and Tehran.

�In December, shortly after his appointment as the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, Jalali said that he was preparing a program that would elevate Russian-Iranian relations to a new strategic level with a special focus on trade and economic cooperation. The diplomat stated back in then that Moscow and Tehran had great enough potential to move toward a strategic relationship.