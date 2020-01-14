UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Ready To Host Meeting Between Russian, Iranian Governors In Spring - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 10:10 PM

Iran Ready to Host Meeting Between Russian, Iranian Governors in Spring - Ambassador

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday that Iran was ready to as early as this spring host meetings between Iranian and Russian governors to promote cross-regional cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said on Tuesday that Iran was ready to as early as this spring host meetings between Iranian and Russian governors to promote cross-regional cooperation.

"We think that with regard to the development of economic relations, we must implement some of our ideas at several levels. The first level, I believe, is the development of interregional cooperation. Therefore, in this regard, I would like to suggest ... Maybe we should work with you [Russia] to hold meetings between governors in Tehran, Moscow and elsewhere that you consider appropriate. I would like to note that we declare our readiness to hold a meeting of our governors in Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz this spring," the diplomat said, while speaking with Ilyas Umakhanov, the deputy speaker of the Russian parliament's upper house.

Jalali also expressed his commitment to expandIng economic ties between Moscow and Tehran.

�In December, shortly after his appointment as the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, Jalali said that he was preparing a program that would elevate Russian-Iranian relations to a new strategic level with a special focus on trade and economic cooperation. The diplomat stated back in then that Moscow and Tehran had great enough potential to move toward a strategic relationship.

Related Topics

Iran Moscow Russia Parliament Isfahan Shiraz Tehran December

Recent Stories

26 minutes ago

UAE leaders condole with Ukrainian President over ..

41 minutes ago

Document Drafted As Part of Berlin Process to Be D ..

1 minute ago

Wall Street Paces Cautiously to Mixed Bank Results ..

1 minute ago

Sudan Temporarily Shuts Down Khartoum Airport Afte ..

1 minute ago

EU to Help Implement Any Decisions Taken at Berlin ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.