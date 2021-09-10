Iran Ready to Host Next Talks Between Afghan Government, Taliban - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Tehran stands ready to host the next round of talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban (banned in Russia), Iran's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said during a UN Security Council meeting.

"Iran has always made every effort to help all Afghan parties to settle their differences peacefully. Last July, they organized the high-level peace talks between the delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban. They agree to continue their talks at a later meeting. Iran is ready to host the next round of such talks," Ravanchi said on Thursday.