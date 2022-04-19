Iran Ready to Increase Supply of Clothing, Footwear to Russia - Russian-Iranian Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2022) Iran is ready to increase the supply of clothing and footwear to Russia, it can replace some foreign brands, Vladimir Obydenov, chairman of the Russian-Iranian business Council, told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian Council of Shopping Centers announced that it was negotiating to attract foreign retailers to Russia, including from Iran, to replace foreign companies that announced a freeze on their activities in Russia.

"Iran is a manufacturer of clothing and footwear of adequate quality that could replace some Western brands of the medium price category. I want to emphasize that imports of these items to Russia in 'modest volumes' were carried out even before 2022," Obydenov said.