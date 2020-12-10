Iran Ready to Join Karabakh Post-War Reconstruction in Mutually Beneficial Effort -Rouhani

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday that Iran was ready to participate in the reconstruction of the territories affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh war, adding that such efforts would would benefit both countries.

"Considering the neighbourhood of the two countries and the facilities available in Iran, Iran's presence and participation in the reconstruction of the areas affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh war will benefit both countries," Rouhani told the ambassador during a meeting in the Iranian capital, as cited by his press service.

He also reiterated Tehran's readiness to help strengthen the ceasefire and ensure stability in the region.

The parties also discussed other issues of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of previously reached agreements and joint projects.

According to Rouhani, there will be more auspicious conditions for interaction between Iran and Azerbaijan in the light of a new US administration expected to take over in the White House.

Iran has previously proposed its own plan for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, but also welcomed Russia's mediation in reaching an agreement between Baku and Yerevan.

The leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan respectively signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 10. In line with the statement, Armenia and Azerbaijan would stop hostilities along their occupied positions, with some areas returned under Baku's control. The sides also agreed to exchange prisoners, while Russian peacekeepers would be deployed along the contact line and Lachin corridor that links Karabakh and Armenia.