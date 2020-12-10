UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Ready To Join Karabakh Post-War Reconstruction In Mutually Beneficial Effort -Rouhani

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 12:07 AM

Iran Ready to Join Karabakh Post-War Reconstruction in Mutually Beneficial Effort -Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday that Iran was ready to participate in the reconstruction of the territories affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh war, adding that such efforts would would benefit both countries

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday that Iran was ready to participate in the reconstruction of the territories affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh war, adding that such efforts would would benefit both countries.

"Considering the neighbourhood of the two countries and the facilities available in Iran, Iran's presence and participation in the reconstruction of the areas affected by the Nagorno-Karabakh war will benefit both countries," Rouhani told the ambassador during a meeting in the Iranian capital, as cited by his press service.

He also reiterated Tehran's readiness to help strengthen the ceasefire and ensure stability in the region.

The parties also discussed other issues of bilateral cooperation, including the implementation of previously reached agreements and joint projects.

According to Rouhani, there will be more auspicious conditions for interaction between Iran and Azerbaijan in the light of a new US administration expected to take over in the White House.

Iran has previously proposed its own plan for the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, but also welcomed Russia's mediation in reaching an agreement between Baku and Yerevan.

The leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan respectively signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 10. In line with the statement, Armenia and Azerbaijan would stop hostilities along their occupied positions, with some areas returned under Baku's control. The sides also agreed to exchange prisoners, while Russian peacekeepers would be deployed along the contact line and Lachin corridor that links Karabakh and Armenia.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia White House Yerevan Baku Armenia Tehran Vladimir Putin Azerbaijan November From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

25 minutes ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

25 minutes ago

UAE, France discuss fostering cultural cooperation

26 minutes ago

Breakbulk Middle East introduces pioneering initia ..

26 minutes ago

Erdogan arrives in Azerbaijan for Karabakh victory ..

8 minutes ago

Canada's central bank holds key lending rate at 0. ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.