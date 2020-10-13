Iran Ready to Mediate Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict - Government Spokesman

Iran has confirmed its readiness to act as a mediator in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Iran has confirmed its readiness to act as a mediator in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement, spokesman for the Iranian government Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday.

"As we said before, we support any initiative aimed at ending the war between Azerbaijan and Armenia, establishing a ceasefire and stopping the killing of innocent civilians. In this regard, Iran has been ready to be a mediator between them since the beginning of the conflict, and we have repeatedly stated our readiness to help resolve the crisis and reduce tensions between the two countries," Rabiei said at a press conference.

The spokesman noted that the conflict can be settled only with the participation of all parties involved in it.

"When a general agreement is reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia, then Iran will announce the details of its plan for a solution on Karabakh," he added.

The fighting on the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh started on September 27. Azerbaijan and Armenia have been accusing each other of taking the first shots, as civilian settlements in the self-proclaimed Nagorno-Karabakh republic came under heavy artillery fire.

Last week, as the fighting continued, Russian President Vladimir Putin invited the top diplomats of Azerbaijan and Armenia to travel to Moscow and meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in a bid to negotiate a ceasefire. The negotiations lasted for almost 11 hours and resulted in an agreement on a humanitarian ceasefire on October 10. The parties agreed on a pause in order to exchange prisoners and the bodies of killed soldiers, as well as negotiate the additional details of the ceasefire. However, after a short lull, hostilities resumed.