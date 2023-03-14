Iran Ready to Participate in Talks With Russia, Syria, Turkey in Moscow - Senior Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) Iran is ready to participate in a quadripartite meeting with Russia, Syria and Turkey scheduled to take place in Moscow on March 15-16 and is waiting for a notification from Russia on the exact date, Senior Assistant to Iran's Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs Ali-Asghar Khaji told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The final date of the quadripartite meeting of Syria, Turkey, Iran and Russia in Moscow has not yet been determined. We are ready to participate and have been invited, but ... (Russia) must notify us of the final approved date for this meeting. We have not yet received final confirmation of the date of the meeting from Moscow," Khaji said.