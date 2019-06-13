Iran Ready to Provide Humanitarian Aid, Help to Resolve Crisis in Yemen - Foreign Ministry

Tehran is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Yemen and actively participate in resolving the crisis in the country, Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant for political affairs to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Tehran is ready to provide humanitarian assistance to Yemen and actively participate in resolving the crisis in the country, Ali Asghar Khaji, a special assistant for political affairs to the Iranian foreign minister, told Sputnik.

"We made several offers to send humanitarian aid to the people of Yemen, both food and medicine, through the Red Crescent and the Red Cross. We also asked our Russian friends for assistance," Khaji said.

According to the official, it was the Saudi-led coalition that was preventing Iran from sending aid.

He called the situation in Yemen the "humanitarian crisis of the century" and noted that the path toward a political solution would open as soon as the fighting was stopped.

Speaking about Iran's participation in the settlement process, Khaji noted that Tehran was fully prepared to assist.

"We are ready to actively participate in any meeting that can help a political settlement," he said.

Yemen has been locked in a conflict between government forces, led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. The Saudi-led coalition has been conducting strikes against the Houthis at Hadi's request since March 2015.

The intense fighting in Yemen resulted in one of the worst humanitarian crises, with millions of people suffering from hunger and lack of health care. The United Nations estimates that 24 million people � over 80 percent of the country's population � are currently in need of aid. The military operations by the Saudi-led coalition, supported by the United States and its allies, have produced mass civilian casualties and only worsened the humanitarian crisis.