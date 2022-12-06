UrduPoint.com

Iran Ready To Quickly Complete Negotiations On JCPOA Restoration - Russian Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Iran Ready to Quickly Complete Negotiations on JCPOA Restoration - Russian Diplomat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Iran is ready to promptly complete negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), there are no unsolvable problems or a deadlock, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Last week, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said the US would rather focus its attention on Iran's alleged arms exports and mass protests, rather than the nuclear talks, which Washington considers deadlocked at Tehran's fault.

"The Iranian side, as I understand it, confirms its readiness to promptly complete negotiations on the JCPOA and continue cooperation with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) secretariat on relevant topics ” there are also some issues there.

In my opinion, there are no unsolvable problems here, and in any case there is no deadlock," Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat added that the US is saturating the JCPOA discussions with non-core issues, which impedes the restoration of the document.

"If it (United States) saturates the discussion with non-core issues... then, of course, the restoration of the JCPOA will not be a simple step. Therefore, the choice is up to them," the deputy minister concluded.

Related Topics

Exports Iran Russia Washington Nuclear Tehran United States

Recent Stories

General elections to be held in October next year: ..

General elections to be held in October next year: Ahsan

3 minutes ago
 realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite ..

Realme Offers a Last Chance to Grab Your Favourite realme Products on its 12.12 ..

29 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuri ..

Pak Vs Eng: Haris Rauf out of series due to injuries

44 minutes ago
 United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Lig ..

United States Funded Hydropower Project Brings Light to Pakistani Homes

1 hour ago
 vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera ..

Vivo Y22 Launched in Pakistan with Amazing Camera Features and Trendy Design

1 hour ago
 TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade ..

TECNO and Google Strategically Partner to Upgrade User Experience

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.