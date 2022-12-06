Iran Ready to Quickly Complete Negotiations on JCPOA Restoration - Russian Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2022) Iran is ready to promptly complete negotiations on the restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), there are no unsolvable problems or a deadlock, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

Last week, US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said the US would rather focus its attention on Iran's alleged arms exports and mass protests, rather than the nuclear talks, which Washington considers deadlocked at Tehran's fault.

"The Iranian side, as I understand it, confirms its readiness to promptly complete negotiations on the JCPOA and continue cooperation with the IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency) secretariat on relevant topics ” there are also some issues there.

In my opinion, there are no unsolvable problems here, and in any case there is no deadlock," Ryabkov said.

The Russian diplomat added that the US is saturating the JCPOA discussions with non-core issues, which impedes the restoration of the document.

"If it (United States) saturates the discussion with non-core issues... then, of course, the restoration of the JCPOA will not be a simple step. Therefore, the choice is up to them," the deputy minister concluded.