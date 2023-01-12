UrduPoint.com

Iran Ready To Reciprocally Simplify Issuance Of Individual Visas With Russia - Ambassador

Published January 12, 2023

Iran Ready to Reciprocally Simplify Issuance of Individual Visas With Russia - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali announced his country's readiness to reciprocally simplify the issuance of individual visas for tourists with Russia.

Last September, Leyla Ajdari, head of the marketing and tourism department of the Iranian Ministry of Culture and Tourism, said Tehran and Moscow would cancel group visas for their tourists in January 2023. In 2017, the Iranian and Russian foreign ministers signed a bilateral agreement to abolish group visas for citizens. In 2018, the agreement was to come into force; in June 2021, the draft was signed again between the relevant departments, but was not implemented.

"The simplification of visa issuance for group tourist trips is one of the issues on the agenda that the embassy is currently addressing. Along with this, we are ready to simplify individual visas for tourists on a mutual basis," Jalali said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

The ambassador said that in 2022, the number of trips by Russian tourists to Iran increased 300 percent on 2021.

