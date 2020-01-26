UrduPoint.com
Iran Ready To Send 6 Satellites Into Orbit, Communications Technology Minister Says

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 04:20 AM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2020) Iran has prepared six satellites to be launched into space, one more satellite is being assembled, the country's Minister of Information and Communications Technology, Mohammad-Javad Azari Jahromi has announced.

"We are currently ready to send six satellites into orbit. The assembly speed has increased," Jahromi wrote on Twitter.

Last year, at the end of October, Jahromi said that Iran was planning to have new satellites launched into Earth's orbit by the end of the current Iranian Calendar year, which falls on March 19.

In August 2019, Western media reported an explosion of an Iranian carrier rocket during a launch from the Imam Khomeini space center. The Iranian authorities denied the reports.

Several countries, including the United States, are concerned with Tehran's rocket launches, claiming that they violate United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231, which calls upon Iran to refrain from developing ballistic missiles capable of delivering nuclear weapons. The Iranian Foreign Ministry insists that the country's rocket launches do not violate the resolution.

