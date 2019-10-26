UrduPoint.com
Iran Ready To Send Humanitarian Aid To Yemen - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Sat 26th October 2019 | 11:00 PM

Iran Ready to Send Humanitarian Aid to Yemen - Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told spokesman for the Yemeni Houthi Shia movement Mohammed Abdul Salam that Tehran was calling for a political solution of the conflict in Yemen and ready to provide the country with humanitarian assistance, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told spokesman for the Yemeni Houthi Shia movement Mohammed Abdul Salam that Tehran was calling for a political solution of the conflict in Yemen and ready to provide the country with humanitarian assistance, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"Having pointed out that the intra-Yemeni dialogue is the only way to settle the crisis in Yemen, Zarif said that Iran was supporting the ceasefire and the Yemeni negotiations as well as reaffirmed our country's readiness to send humanitarian aid to Yemen," the ministry wrote in its Telegram-channel.

The Houthi spokesman expressed gratitude to Iran for the "support for the Yemeni people."

The fighting between the Yemeni government troops led by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels significantly intensified in late August in violation of the Stockholm peace accord, brokered by the United Nations in 2018.

