Iran Ready To Send Warships To Escort Released Tanker Grace 1 - Navy Commander

Sun 18th August 2019 | 05:30 PM

Iran Ready to Send Warships to Escort Released Tanker Grace 1 - Navy Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2019) Iran is ready, if necessary, to send warships to escort Iranian tanker Grace 1, which was released by the Gibraltar authorities on Thursday, Iranian Navy commander, Adm. Hossein Khanzadi, said on Sunday.

"We do not plan to send ships to Gibraltar to escort Grace 1, however, as soon as such a request from the Iranian government is received, the Navy will be ready to send its fleet," Khanzadi said, as cited the Mehr news agency.

On Thursday, Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Hamid Baeidinejad said that the Grace 1 vessel, which was seized last month on suspicions of smuggling oil to Syria in violation of EU sanctions, had been released and would soon leave Gibraltar waters.

Tehran called the tanker's release a victory of diplomacy and the failure of the White House policy.

On Saturday, a US court issued a warrant to seize Grace 1. According to the US Department of Justice, the court ruled that the oil tanker, all petroleum on board and $995,000 in cash are subject to confiscation over violation of a number of US laws.

