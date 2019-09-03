Iran ready to sign non aggression agreement with regional states

Shahroudi made the remarks in a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2019) :Shahroudi made the remarks in a meeting with Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdullah.

Iran is seeking stability and peace in the region, he said, adding that some foreign forces create tension in the region.

Meanwhile, bin Alawi described as developing the relations between Iran and Oman, saying two countries always exchange views on political and regional issues. The two officials discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the region.

Shahroudi and bin Alawi called for international cooperation to ensure peace and security in the world community.