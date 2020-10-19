UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Ready To Sign Security Agreements With Gulf Countries - Defense Minister

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 11:49 PM

Iran Ready to Sign Security Agreements With Gulf Countries - Defense Minister

Iran is ready to ink security agreements with the Gulf countries to establish stability in the region in response to a peace deal signed by Israel and the United Arab Emirates along with Bahrain, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Khatami said in an interview with the country's state-run broadcaster on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2020) Iran is ready to ink security agreements with the Gulf countries to establish stability in the region in response to a peace deal signed by Israel and the United Arab Emirates along with Bahrain, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Khatami said in an interview with the country's state-run broadcaster on Monday.

"Iran is ready to sign military agreements and security treaties with the Gulf states. The normalization of relations between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel poses a direct threat to the security of the Gulf region.

However, any Israeli threat that comes from the Gulf region will be met with a clear and direct response," Khatami told IRINN.

The establishment of relations between the Arab countries and the Jewish state comes after the sides signed the Abraham Accord in the United States on September 15, 2020.

Bahrain and the UAE became the third and fourth Arab nations to normalize relations with Israel, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Egypt UAE Bahrain United States United Arab Emirates September 2020 Jew From Arab

Recent Stories

Reem Al Hashemy visits Dubai Police General HQ, re ..

5 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 4th edition of Tole ..

20 minutes ago

&#039;UAE Warriors Arabia&#039; to kick-start in J ..

20 minutes ago

Prime Minister for taking all administrative measu ..

12 seconds ago

Montenegrin Coalition Member Deplores Planned Dril ..

36 minutes ago

Punjab govt taking steps to control price hike: Ad ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.