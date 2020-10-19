Iran Ready to Sign Security Agreements With Gulf Countries - Defense Minister

Iran is ready to ink security agreements with the Gulf countries to establish stability in the region in response to a peace deal signed by Israel and the United Arab Emirates along with Bahrain, Iranian Defense Minister Amir Khatami said in an interview with the country's state-run broadcaster on Monday

"Iran is ready to sign military agreements and security treaties with the Gulf states. The normalization of relations between the UAE, Bahrain and Israel poses a direct threat to the security of the Gulf region.

However, any Israeli threat that comes from the Gulf region will be met with a clear and direct response," Khatami told IRINN.

The establishment of relations between the Arab countries and the Jewish state comes after the sides signed the Abraham Accord in the United States on September 15, 2020.

Bahrain and the UAE became the third and fourth Arab nations to normalize relations with Israel, after Egypt in 1979 and Jordan in 1994.