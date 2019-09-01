Iran Ready to Stop 3rd Round of JCPOA Scrapping If Europe Fulfills Obligations Under Deal

(@imziishan)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Tehran is ready to stop discontinuing its obligations from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) if European countries fulfill their part of the agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Tehran said that the third round of steps to scrap the deal, expected to be taken on Thursday, would be harsher than ever before.

"In case Europe takes measures to implement [its part of] the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, there is a probability of Iran moving away from proceeding to the 3rd round," Zarif said, as cited by the IRNA news agency.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union. It required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran, withdrawing from the JCPOA and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions.