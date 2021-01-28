Iran Ready to Strike Israel in Event of 'Slightest Mistake' - Armed Forces Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, has issued bellicose threats in response to statements from Israel's top brass.

"If we notice the slightest mistake on the part of the Zionist regime towards the regime of the Islamic Republic, we will strike both the missile bases, which, according to them, are intended to strike Iran, and in the shortest time will level Haifa and Tel Aviv to the ground," Shekarchi said, speaking to state broadcaster IRIB.

Sherkachi made the comments a day after Chief of the General Staff of Israeli Defense Forces, Aviv Kohavi, hit out at a possible revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal by brandishing it unfavorable to Israel "from an operational and strategic point of view.

" Kohavi said he instructed the military to draw up operational plans regarding Iran in addition to those already in place.

Talk of the US return to the nuclear deal has come to the fore since Joe Biden assumed the presidency. Last week, US state secretary Antony Blinken who was then a nominee, said that the United States would reciprocate Iran's resumed compliance with the nuclear deal, but would seek a broader agreement that also covers its missile program. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif responded by ruling out any revisions to the original deal and insisting that Washington remove sanctions first.