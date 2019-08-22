UrduPoint.com
Iran Ready To Work With France On Macron's Nuclear Deal Proposals - Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 06:50 PM

Iran Ready to Work With France on Macron's Nuclear Deal Proposals - Foreign Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday expressed his country's readiness to cooperate with France on the proposals of President Emmanuel Macron regarding Iran's nuclear deal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday expressed his country's readiness to cooperate with France on the proposals of President Emmanuel Macron regarding Iran's nuclear deal.

On Wednesday, Macron proposed either softening sanctions against Iran or creating a compensation system to improve the living conditions of Iranians.

"There are proposals on the table, both from the French and the Iranian side, and we are going to work on those proposals tomorrow," Zarif said at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs, adding that Tehran would not start a war in the Persian Gulf, but it would defend itself.

In 2018, the United States abandoned its conciliatory policy on Iran by withdrawing from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and hitting Iranian petroleum industries with sanctions, prompting severe criticism from Tehran and the remaining signatories of the landmark nuclear accord.

France has been maintaining a dialogue with Iran aimed at preserving the JCPOA, including phone conversations between President Macron and President Hassan Rouhani regarding the plan of action and the recent tensions in the Persian Gulf.

Both issues have become salient in light of the possible creation of a coalition to secure the Persian Gulf, led by the United States, coupled with Tehran's intention to begin the third phase of abandoning its JCPOA obligations.

