Iran Received About 1Mln Afghan Refugees Since Taliban Takeover - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2022 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Iran has received about one million Afghan refugees since the takeover of Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) in August 2021 totaling to some five million people, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is concerned about the increasing number of Afghan refugees. About one million Afghan women, children and men have arrived in Iran in the last seven months, and now the number of Afghan migrants, who are our guests in Iran, has increased to about five million," Amirabdollahian said at the ministerial meeting in China's Tunxi, as quoted by the Iranian Foreign Ministry on its official Telegram channel.

From March 30-31, the meeting of the expanded "troika" format on Afghanistan, which includes Russia, China, the US and Pakistan, is taking place on the sidelines of the third ministerial conference of Afghanistan's neighbor countries in the Tunxi region (Huangshan city) of Anhui province. The special envoys of Russia, the United States and Pakistan in Afghanistan are holding the consultations, chaired by the special envoy of the Chinese Foreign Ministry for Afghanistan Yue Xiaoyong.

