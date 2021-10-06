UrduPoint.com

Iran Received Signals From US On Readiness To Respect Iran's Interests In JCPOA - Minister

Iran Received Signals From US on Readiness to Respect Iran's Interests in JCPOA - Minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that he had received signals from the United States through intermediaries that Washington was ready to take Iran's interests into account within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said that he had received signals from the United States through intermediaries that Washington was ready to take Iran's interests into account within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

"When I was in New York, I received messages through intermediaries from the Americans. And the essence of these messages was that the Americans tried to emphasize that respected Mr. Biden had a serious intention to implement the JCPOA, and that he would give special attention to the realization of the rights and interests of the people of Iran within the framework of these agreements reached," Amirabdollahian said at a press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

