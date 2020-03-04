Iran Receives Help From WHO, France, UK, Germany to Fight Coronavirus - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Tehran has received assistance from the World Health Organization (WHO), as well as France, the United Kingdom and Germany in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday.

"Today, aid allocated by Germany, the United Kingdom and France has arrived in our country," Mousavi said, adding that the WHO's cargo arrived on Monday and expressing thanks for the humanitarian support provided.

According to the spokesman, Tehran had previously sent a single list of both medicines and funds needed for the country to prevent and control the virus to the UN and other international institutions, as well as to foreign ambassadors and representatives in Iran.

Other countries are currently considering providing support to Iran, Mousavi said.

The press attache of the Russian Embassy in Tehran, Andrey Ganenko, told Sputnik after a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani, that Russia was working out options to send humanitarian aid to Iran. The information that Tehran had requested assistance from Moscow was also confirmed by the Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali.

Earlier in the day, Iranian health authorities reported 835 new COVID-19 cases in the country over the past 24 hours, with the total number reaching 2,336. The death tally in the country rose to 77.