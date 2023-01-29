UrduPoint.com

Iran Receives Qatar's Message From Negotiating Parties On JCPOA Revival - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Iran Receives Qatar's Message From Negotiating Parties on JCPOA Revival - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Jassim Al Thani has conveyed a message on the renewal of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to Iran from the negotiating parties, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the two sides held negotiations in the Iranian capital of Tehran on bilateral and regional issues.

"The Qatari foreign minister brought messages from the parties to the talks on the renewal of the nuclear deal (JCPOA) and the lifting of sanctions against Iran," Amirabdollahian told a press conference with his Qatari counterpart, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

The Qatari foreign minister's previous trip to Tehran took place in July 2022, during which Doha welcomed Tehran's intentions to negotiate the JCPOA issue at the regional level, and noted the importance of returning all JCPOA parties to implement the agreement.

According to Iranian media reports, Qatar is among the countries through which messages between the US and Iran are exchanged.

The nuclear deal was sealed in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as the European Union. The US unilaterally withdrew in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Iran, to which the latter responded by gradually dropping its own obligations under the deal. The two started talks on JCPOA revival after the change of power in the White House.

Vienna has hosted several rounds of talks since April 2021. In December 2021, the JCPOA parties agreed on two drafts of a new deal, but no definitive agreement has been reached. Since then, the parties have had several rounds of talks to revive the deal.

At the end of December, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said that the text of the revived deal is ready for signing, but Washington's "procrastination" is stopping the deal from being concluded.

Related Topics

Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear White House France European Union Qatar Germany Tehran Doha United Kingdom United States April July December Sunday 2015 2018 Media All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

3 hours ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

4 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

6 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.