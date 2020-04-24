Iran receives signals from Noor satellite: commander

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Several stations across Iran have received signals from the Noor 1 (Light 1) satellite that was launched into space on Wednesday, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday, quoting commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Several stations across Iran have received signals from the Noor 1 (Light 1) satellite that was launched into space on Wednesday, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday, quoting commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh said the Noor 1 satellite has been placed into orbit and is circling the Earth once every 90 minutes.

The land stations in Tehran, Zahedan and Chabahar cities have received signals from the satellite, said Hajizadeh.

The initial configurations will be over within the next few days and the Iranian satellite will become fully operational, he added.

The IRGC on Wednesday said it launched the country's first military satellite Noor 1 into space by the satellite carrier Qased (messenger) from the central desert region of the country and the satellite "successfully" reached the 425 km orbit above the Earth, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.