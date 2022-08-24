UrduPoint.com

Iran Receives US Response On Draft Deal To Restore JCPOA - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 08:40 PM

Iran Receives US Response on Draft Deal to Restore JCPOA - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) Iran has received a response from the United States on Tehran's comments regarding a draft deal to restore the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Wednesday.

"A detailed consideration of the comments of the American side has begun, and after this consideration, the Islamic Republic of Iran will inform the coordinator (from the EU) of its views on this matter," Kanaani said in a statement, published by the ministry.

Iran sent its comments regarding the JCPOA to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday. Brussels had said that Tehran's response was constructive.

