Iran Records 116 Coronavirus Deaths In 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:20 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) Iran has confirmed 116 deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours as the daily death toll bounced back to the triple digits, bringing the country's total number of fatalities to 9,623, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday.

According to the spokeswoman, the country has registered over 2,300 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours with the total toll rising to 204,952.

Meanwhile, 163,591 COVID-19 patients have recovered since the outbreak.

Since June 14, Iran has been registering more than 100 deaths per day in what many have dubbed the second wave of the virus. The surge took place after daily cases started to climb again in early June following religious events and the opening of mosques and restaurants.

The country began to gradually ease the coronavirus-related lockdown in mid-April and since then, the number of infections has seen sporadic peaks and drops.

More Stories From World

