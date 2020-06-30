Iran records highest daily virus deaths since Feb.19

Iran on Tuesday confirmed 167 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, the highest daily number of deaths since the virus was first detected on Feb. 19, country's health ministry said

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :Iran on Tuesday confirmed 167 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, the highest daily number of deaths since the virus was first detected on Feb. 19, country's health ministry said.

A further 2,457 people tested positive for COVID-19, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

Iranian authorities have so far reported 227,662 infections, including 10,817 deaths, Lari said.

She added that a total of 188,758 people have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far, adding that 3,049 patients remain in critical condition.

Over 1.66 million tests have been conducted in the country to date, Lari noted.

Since originating in China last December, the pandemic has claimed over 505,500 lives in 188 countries and regions.

More than 10.3 million cases have been reported worldwide, while over 5.23 million patients have recovered so far, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.