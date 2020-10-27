Iran Records Highest Rate of COVID-19 Deaths, Infections in Single Day

Iran on Tuesday posted the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, according to figures provided by the country's health ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) Iran on Tuesday posted the highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic, according to figures provided by the country's health ministry.

Health authorities registered 6,968 new cases and 346 deaths from the disease over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Sadar Lari.

This takes the total number of 581,824 infections with COVID-19 and 33,299 deaths since February when the virus was first detected.

Lari said that most of the country's large cities, including Tehran, are designated as red zones.

The number of new cases daily has hovered around the 6,000 mark over the past week, which is about twice the incidence rate of the first wave earlier in the year.