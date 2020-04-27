UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Records Less Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours 1st Time Since March 21 - Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:21 PM

Iran Records Less Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours 1st Time Since March 21 - Ministry

Iran has registered less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time since March 21, with the total count nearing 91,500 after growing by 991 (1,153 yesterday), the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Iran has registered less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time since March 21, with the total count nearing 91,500 after growing by 991 (1,153 yesterday), the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Monday.

"Today, on April 27, after 36 days, we can say that the number of new coronavirus cases is three-digit, 991. Taking this into account, the total number of cases [since February 19] has reached 91,472,"� Jahanpur said, as aired by IRINN broadcaster.

The death toll has grown by 96 over the past 24 hours (60 yesterday), reaching 5,806, the spokesman added.

The number of recoveries has reached 70,933.

Related Topics

Iran February March April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Heriot-Watt University Dubai Announces Ramadan Com ..

7 minutes ago

Brazilian Opposition Party Calls for Lifting Unila ..

7 minutes ago

China Not Confirming Reports That Beijing Sent Med ..

7 minutes ago

Timeline of Boris Johnson's battle with coronaviru ..

7 minutes ago

Bail plea adjourned in judge video leak case

7 minutes ago

F1 season set for Austria start as French Grand Pr ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.