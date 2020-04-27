Iran Records Less Than 1,000 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours 1st Time Since March 21 - Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Iran has registered less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours for the first time since March 21, with the total count nearing 91,500 after growing by 991 (1,153 yesterday), the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianush Jahanpur, said on Monday.

"Today, on April 27, after 36 days, we can say that the number of new coronavirus cases is three-digit, 991. Taking this into account, the total number of cases [since February 19] has reached 91,472,"� Jahanpur said, as aired by IRINN broadcaster.

The death toll has grown by 96 over the past 24 hours (60 yesterday), reaching 5,806, the spokesman added.

The number of recoveries has reached 70,933.