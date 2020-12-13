Iran Records Less Than 8,000 New Daily Infections First Time Since Nov 1 - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2020) Iran is continuing to register a decrease in the number of daily COVID-19 infections, with 7,451 new cases registered over the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Sunday.

During an appearance on the IRINN broadcaster, the spokeswoman noted that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Iran reached 1,108,269.

According to Sadat Lari, 247 people have died from the infection over the past day, with the country's death toll increasing to 52,196.

The spokeswoman added that at least 812,270 Iranians recovered from the infection.

On November 21, Iran introduced a new COVID-19 response plan, which envisions dividing the country according to the infection rate into orange, yellow and red zones, and the imposition of different restrictions, including a curfew. On November 28, Iran reported 14,051 new daily infections that was the highest daily spike in COVID-19 cases in the country. After that, the spread of the infection started to slow down. According to Johns Hopkins University, Iran confirmed 9,594 new cases on Saturday,