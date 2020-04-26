UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Records Lowest Number Of Daily New COVID-19 Deaths Since March - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 51 seconds ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 05:00 PM

Iran Records Lowest Number of Daily New COVID-19 Deaths Since March - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Iran has recorded 60 coronavirus-related deaths over 24 hours, which is the lowest number of daily new deaths registered since March, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday, adding that the total death toll reached 5,710 people since February 19.

"Sixty of our compatriots became victims of the coronavirus and its consequences, but I must say that in the last 46 days there were more deaths per day," Jahanpur said live on the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network tv channel.

He added that so far, 69,657 patients have fully recovered.

"In the last 24 hours, 1,153 new coronavirus cases have been detected across the country. Thus, a total of 90,481 cases have been detected," Jahanpur noted.

In the meantime, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Sunday that the country would be divided into several zones depending on the risks of coronavirus spreading in order to lift or impose restrictions.

"The country will be divided into different zones, not based on province, east and west, north and south, but based on the spread of coronavirus. We divide the country on the basis of white, yellow and red, and it says that some cities are white, and if the people observe the protocols, they will remain white until the end. But if this is not the case, white zones may turn yellow or even red," Rouhani said, speaking at the session of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.

According to the president, authorities plan to reopen mosques and religious sites as well as resume Friday prayers while observing health protocols inside the white zones.

Related Topics

Iran February March May Sunday TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

&#039;Sharjah Economic&#039; intensifies inspectio ..

58 seconds ago

Belgium announces 178 COVID-19 related deaths

1 hour ago

Spain records lowest number of coronavirus deaths ..

2 hours ago

G20 launches &#039;Access to COVID-19 Tools Accele ..

3 hours ago

Oman announces 93 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia relaxes daily coronavirus curfew, 24- ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.