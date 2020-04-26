Iran Records Lowest Number of Daily New COVID-19 Deaths Since March - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Iran has recorded 60 coronavirus-related deaths over 24 hours, which is the lowest number of daily new deaths registered since March, Health Ministry Spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said on Sunday, adding that the total death toll reached 5,710 people since February 19.

"Sixty of our compatriots became victims of the coronavirus and its consequences, but I must say that in the last 46 days there were more deaths per day," Jahanpur said live on the Islamic Republic of Iran news Network tv channel.

He added that so far, 69,657 patients have fully recovered.

"In the last 24 hours, 1,153 new coronavirus cases have been detected across the country. Thus, a total of 90,481 cases have been detected," Jahanpur noted.

In the meantime, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced on Sunday that the country would be divided into several zones depending on the risks of coronavirus spreading in order to lift or impose restrictions.

"The country will be divided into different zones, not based on province, east and west, north and south, but based on the spread of coronavirus. We divide the country on the basis of white, yellow and red, and it says that some cities are white, and if the people observe the protocols, they will remain white until the end. But if this is not the case, white zones may turn yellow or even red," Rouhani said, speaking at the session of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.

According to the president, authorities plan to reopen mosques and religious sites as well as resume Friday prayers while observing health protocols inside the white zones.