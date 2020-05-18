UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Records Nearly 2,300 New COVID-19 Cases In Second Upward Curve - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 06:53 PM

Iran Records Nearly 2,300 New COVID-19 Cases in Second Upward Curve - Health Ministry

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased by 2,294, the biggest daily rise since early April, to 122,492, amid fears that the country might be entering a second wave of the epidemic, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased by 2,294, the biggest daily rise since early April, to 122,492, amid fears that the country might be entering a second wave of the epidemic, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Monday.

In late March, Iran was an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle East and was reporting some 3,000 daily cases. The spread of the infections started to slow last month and the authorities eased the lockdown on April 11. By the end of the month, the country was registering less than 1,000 cases per day. Nevertheless, in early May, the trend reversed and the daily increase is now approaching peak level.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,294 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered. Overall, 122,492 people have been infected, however, 95,661 have fully recovered," Jahanpur told the IRINN tv channel.

Moreover, 69 COVID-19 carriers died over the given period, taking the death toll to 7,057 since the start of the outbreak.

The authorities have reintroduced some restrictions in light of the new spike in COVID-19 infections, including a new lockdown in southwestern Khuzestan province, which is seeing a significant surplus of patients.

Related Topics

Iran Died Middle East March April May TV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ammar Al Nuaimi donates AED2 million to fishermen ..

25 minutes ago

Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire vi ..

35 minutes ago

PM allows partial resumption of train service: She ..

47 minutes ago

WHO Must Be Steadfast in Response to COVID-19 - WH ..

2 minutes ago

Minor drowned in manhole

2 minutes ago

Ban on bathing, jumping in canals, dams, lakes

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.