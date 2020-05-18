Iran Records Nearly 2,300 New COVID-19 Cases in Second Upward Curve - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Iran has increased by 2,294, the biggest daily rise since early April, to 122,492, amid fears that the country might be entering a second wave of the epidemic, Kianush Jahanpur, the spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, said on Monday.

In late March, Iran was an epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the middle East and was reporting some 3,000 daily cases. The spread of the infections started to slow last month and the authorities eased the lockdown on April 11. By the end of the month, the country was registering less than 1,000 cases per day. Nevertheless, in early May, the trend reversed and the daily increase is now approaching peak level.

"Over the past 24 hours, 2,294 new cases of the coronavirus infection were registered. Overall, 122,492 people have been infected, however, 95,661 have fully recovered," Jahanpur told the IRINN tv channel.

Moreover, 69 COVID-19 carriers died over the given period, taking the death toll to 7,057 since the start of the outbreak.

The authorities have reintroduced some restrictions in light of the new spike in COVID-19 infections, including a new lockdown in southwestern Khuzestan province, which is seeing a significant surplus of patients.