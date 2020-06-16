UrduPoint.com
Iran Records Over 100 COVID-19 Deaths For 3rd Consecutive Day - Health Ministry

The cumulative COVID-19 death toll in Iran has risen to 9,065 as the country recorded more than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities for the third consecutive day, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday

According to the ministry, 115 people have died from COVID-19 in Iran over the past 24 hours, and the number of deaths was 113 the day before. The health authorities have also registered 2,563 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 192,439. Over 152,600 patients have recovered.

On Sunday, Iran reported more than 100 coronavirus-related fatalities for the first time in two months.

Iran started to gradually ease the coronavirus-related lockdown in mid-April. Since then, the number of infections has seen sporadic peaks and drops.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said that the coronavirus-related restrictions could be re-imposed and called on Iranians to take the pandemic seriously. The president added that regional governors would be able to introduce the lockdown measures if needed.

