Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:53 PM

Iran Records Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases as Triple-Digit Daily Deaths Persist - Ministry

Iran has recorded over 2,500 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with the country continuing to see a triple-digit daily death toll for a fourth consecutive day after a brief drop last week, the Health Ministry's data showed on Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2020) Iran has recorded over 2,500 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, with the country continuing to see a triple-digit daily death toll for a fourth consecutive day after a brief drop last week, the Health Ministry's data showed on Monday.

According to spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari, a further 2,573 people have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the tally to 207,525. The death toll has risen by 119 to 9,742.

Over 166,400 coronavirus patients have recovered.

New daily cases in Iran started to climb again in early June following religious events and the reopening of mosques and restaurants.

