UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Refuses To Hold Talks With US Before Lifting Of Sanctions - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 07:53 PM

Iran Refuses to Hold Talks With US Before Lifting of Sanctions - Reports

Iran does not intend to hold any talks, direct or indirect, with the United States until the latter will lift its sanctions against Tehran, the Press TV reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Iran does not intend to hold any talks, direct or indirect, with the United States until the latter will lift its sanctions against Tehran, the Press tv reported on Friday, citing sources.

"Just like America left the JCPOA and imposed the bans on Iran without any negotiations, it must now lift the sanctions sans negotiations," the source said.

On Friday, the joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), held a video conference to discuss the possible return of the United States to the deal.

The participants agreed that the next meeting of the commission will be held on April 6. The US State Department said that Washington agreed to participate in talks next week adding that "we do not anticipate presently that there will be direct talks between the United States and Iran through this process, though the United States remains open to them." At the same time, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif the US will not take part in the meeting.

Related Topics

Iran Washington Tehran Same United States April TV

Recent Stories

KP Govt finalizes strategy to facilitate public in ..

2 minutes ago

ATC grants physical remand of accused

2 minutes ago

US Agrees to Participate in Iran Nuclear Talks Wit ..

5 minutes ago

Putin, Lukashenko Congratulate Each Other on Russi ..

5 minutes ago

US recovery picks up speed as employment surges 91 ..

5 minutes ago

After years in the wings, Niger's Mohamed Bazoum t ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.