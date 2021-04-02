Iran Refuses to Hold Talks With US Before Lifting of Sanctions - Reports

Iran does not intend to hold any talks, direct or indirect, with the United States until the latter will lift its sanctions against Tehran, the Press TV reported on Friday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Iran does not intend to hold any talks, direct or indirect, with the United States until the latter will lift its sanctions against Tehran, the Press tv reported on Friday, citing sources.

"Just like America left the JCPOA and imposed the bans on Iran without any negotiations, it must now lift the sanctions sans negotiations," the source said.

On Friday, the joint commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), held a video conference to discuss the possible return of the United States to the deal.

The participants agreed that the next meeting of the commission will be held on April 6. The US State Department said that Washington agreed to participate in talks next week adding that "we do not anticipate presently that there will be direct talks between the United States and Iran through this process, though the United States remains open to them." At the same time, Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif the US will not take part in the meeting.