Iran Refuses To Negotiate Cutbacks In Missile Program Under Any Conditions - Mission To UN

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Iran Refuses to Negotiate Cutbacks in Missile Program Under Any Conditions - Mission to UN

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2019) Iran has flatly denied speculation that the nation could begin negotiating over its missile programs in the future if the United States stopped selling missiles and other weapons to nations in the region, Iran's mission at the United Nations in New York said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Iran's missiles and its missiles are absolutely and under no condition negotiable with anyone or any country, period," the statement said.

United Nations Iran New York United States

