Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Iran Refutes Involvement in Airstrikes on Iraqi Military Base Camp Taji - Foreign Ministry

The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, refuted on Friday his country's involvement in airstrikes on Iraqi military base Camp Taji, in which three servicemen of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) were killed

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, refuted on Friday his country's involvement in airstrikes on Iraqi military base Camp Taji, in which three servicemen of the US-led coalition against the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) were killed.

"The United States cannot shift the responsibility for its illegal presence in Iraq and to the response by this country's people on Iraqi commanders and fighters murder on to others," Mousavi said, as quoted in the Iranian Foreign Ministry's statement.

Mousavi called on US President Donald Trump to reassess US troops' behavior in the middle East instead of making "dangerous moves" and putting forward "groundless accusations.

"

Late on Wednesday, two US soldiers and one UK soldier from the US-led coalition were killed, as over 15 rockets hit Camp Taji, also causing injuries for over 10 people. A spokesman for the Iraqi armed forces, Tahsin al-Khafaji, told Sputnik on Thursday that Iraqi troops were among those injured.

In the early hours of Friday, US conducted precision strikes on five weapon storage facilities of the Iran-backed Shia militia Kataib Hezbollah.

