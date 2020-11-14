Iran Refutes Presence of Al-Qaeda on Its Territory After Reported Israeli Operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday refuted the presence of al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the country after The New York Times newspaper reported that Israeli agents had killed one of the group's leaders in Tehran.

The US media outlet reported late on Friday that agents killed Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah (also known as Abu Muhammad al-Masri), the second-highest leader of al-Qaeda who was linked to the 1998 attacks on the US diplomatic missions in Kenya and Tanzania, three months ago.

"Iranian Foreign Ministry official spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh strongly rejects the presence of any members of this group [al-Qaeda] in Iran and recommends that the US media not be fooled by the Hollywood scripts of the American and Zionist authorities," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the emergence of al-Qaeda is the consequence of wrong policies that the United States and its allies pursue in the region. The spokesman said that the US and Israel are trying to avoid the responsibility for criminal actions of terrorist groups by spreading information about their presence in Iran.