Iran Refutes Rumors About Khamenei's Alleged Health Issues - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Mon 07th December 2020

Iran Refutes Rumors About Khamenei's Alleged Health Issues - Reports

TEHRAN/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) Iran has refuted rumors about the deteriorated health of the country's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, the media reported Monday.

Earlier, messages about Khamenei's alleged ill-health and ensuing transfer of power issues began circulating on social networks and then were reported by some media.

The Fars news agency has refuted these speculations by reporting, citing an Iranian official, that Khamenei is in good health and is working per schedule.

Meanwhile, the Islamic Republic Of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) reported alleged photos of a meeting of the Assembly of Experts, a body that has the authority to appoint the supreme leader of Iran, saying that the images are fake.

The Iranian supreme leader is currently 81 years old.

More Stories From World

