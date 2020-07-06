Iran Registers 160 COVID-19 Fatalities Over Past 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Iran has registered 160 new COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours, which brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 11,731, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said during an Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN) broadcast on Monday

On Sunday, the authorities registered 163 victims of the infection, which is the country's new record daily death toll.

According to the spokeswoman, the country has registered over 2,613 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total toll rising to 243,051. Meanwhile, 204,083 COVID-19 patients have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak.

Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali told Russia's Rossiya 24 tv channel about his country's successes in warding off the disease.

"Luckily, our medical [and] research centers have performed enormous and successful work. In the beginning, we had issues with both medical masks, and artificial lung ventilation equipment, and now we are even ready to supply medical masks to other countries," Jalali said.

He also expressed gratitude on behalf of his government for Moscow's assistance in fighting the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The people and the authorities of Russia have shown their solidarity with the people and the government of Iran. And we also grateful for the assistance rendered to us [by Russia] in the fight against the coronavirus," the ambassador added.

Since June 14, Iran has been registering more than 100 deaths per day in what many have dubbed a second wave of the virus. The surge took place after daily cases started to climb again in early June following the opening of mosques and restaurants. Since June 11, Iran has been registering 2,200-2,700 COVID-19 cases a day on average.

Since July 5, face-covering has become mandatory in all public places in Iran amid a surge in the coronavirus cases.