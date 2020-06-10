UrduPoint.com
Iran Registers 2,011 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Nears 178,000 - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

Iran registered 2,011 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to nearly 178,000, as the number of new infections continues stabilizing after last week's record spike, the Health Ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding that the number of fatalities surpassed 8,500

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Iran registered 2,011 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total to nearly 178,000, as the number of new infections continues stabilizing after last week's record spike, the Health Ministry spokeswoman said on Wednesday, adding that the number of fatalities surpassed 8,500.

Iran registered a record 3,574 cases on Thursday, attributing the recurrent growth to more aggressive testing. The country has since been reporting less than 3,000 cases a day.

On Monday, it registered 2,043 new cases and 70 fatalities, and on Tuesday the figures were 2,095 and 74.

"Over the past day, 2,011 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected. Total is 177,938. Fortunately, 140,590 people recovered, but 81 more of our compatriots died in the past 24 hours, which is an increase compared to the previous day," Sima Sadat Lari said as broadcast by the IRINN channel.

The spokeswoman added that 151,032 tests had so far been carried out in Iran.

