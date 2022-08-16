Iran Registers First Monkeypox Case - Health Ministry

The first case of monkeypox has been registered in Iran, the Iranian health ministry said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) The first case of monkeypox has been registered in Iran, the Iranian health ministry said on Tuesday.

"Monkeypox ... this case was found in a 34-year-old patient," a spokesman was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

The spokesman added that the female patient lives in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz. According to him, the patient was quarantined after the disease was confirmed.

On July 23, the World Health Organization declared the monkeypox outbreak an international public health emergency. Over 28,000 cases have been reported worldwide across more than 70 countries. Monkeypox usually results in fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.