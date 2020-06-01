Iran Registers Largest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases Since April With 2,979 Positive Tests

Iran has reported its largest daily increase in the COVID-19 case total since April after 2,979 positive tests were reported over the preceding 24 hours, up from 2,516 the day before, spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, Kianush Jahanpur, said Monday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) Iran has reported its largest daily increase in the COVID-19 case total since April after 2,979 positive tests were reported over the preceding 24 hours, up from 2,516 the day before, spokesman for the Iranian Health Ministry, Kianush Jahanpur, said Monday.

"We have a relative increase in coronavirus disease cases. Over the past day, we managed to record 2,979 new cases. The total has reached 154,445 and 121,004 people have recovered," Jahanpur said during an appearance on the state-run IRINN broadcaster.

According to the spokesperson, the COVID-19 death toll in Iran has risen by 81 over the preceding 24 hours, up from 63 on Sunday. The total number of people in Iran who have died as a result of complications from COVID-19 currently stands at 7,878.

Monday's increase to the coronavirus disease case total is the largest reported in Iran since April 1, when 2,988 new positive tests were reported.

Public health officials in the country on Sunday reported 2,516 new cases, with this figure being an increase from the 2,282 new positive tests confirmed the day before.

Iran is experiencing a surge in new cases after the number of positive tests reported daily fell to below 1,000 at the start of May. At that time, the government began easing some of the lockdown measures that were put into force in the country, which was one of the first global epicenters of the outbreak.