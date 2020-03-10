Iran Registers Over 8,000 COVID-19 Cases, 291 Fatalities - Health Ministry Official

(@FahadShabbir)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Iran has registered more than 8,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as well as 291 fatalities, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Tuesday.

"Over the last day, there have been discovered 881 new cases of coronavirus infection. The overall number of infections has reached 8,042. In the last 24 hours, 54 people have passed away, the overall number of fatalities has reached 291," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter.

This information was also confirmed in a comment by the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

The most affected areas of the country are its capital of Tehran with 2,114 COVID-19 cases, as well as the provinces of Mazandaran and Qom with 886 and 751 cases, respectively, according to the news agency.

COVID-19 was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 100 countries. Per Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 115,000 people throughout the world, and over 4,000 people died. Meanwhile, nearly 64,000 have recovered.