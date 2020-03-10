UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Registers Over 8,000 COVID-19 Cases, 291 Fatalities - Health Ministry Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 06:44 PM

Iran Registers Over 8,000 COVID-19 Cases, 291 Fatalities - Health Ministry Official

Iran has registered more than 8,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as well as 291 fatalities, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Iran has registered more than 8,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), as well as 291 fatalities, Alireza Vahabzadeh, an adviser to the country's health minister, said on Tuesday.

"Over the last day, there have been discovered 881 new cases of coronavirus infection. The overall number of infections has reached 8,042. In the last 24 hours, 54 people have passed away, the overall number of fatalities has reached 291," Vahabzadeh wrote on Twitter.

This information was also confirmed in a comment by the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, to the Islamic Republic News Agency.

The most affected areas of the country are its capital of Tehran with 2,114 COVID-19 cases, as well as the provinces of Mazandaran and Qom with 886 and 751 cases, respectively, according to the news agency.

COVID-19 was first detected in China in late December and has since spread to more than 100 countries. Per Johns Hopkins University, the virus has infected more than 115,000 people throughout the world, and over 4,000 people died. Meanwhile, nearly 64,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

World Iran China Twitter Died Qom Tehran December Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Command & Staff Conference At Naval Headquarters, ..

26 minutes ago

China&#039;s Xi vows to win war against COVID-19

31 minutes ago

PM directs for uniformity in pay scales of govt em ..

41 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Costa Rica

46 minutes ago

Fatima bint Mubarak World Sports Awards invites en ..

46 minutes ago

Sindh govt confirms two more cases of Coronavirus

55 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.