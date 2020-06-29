Iran Registers Record 116 Coronavirus Deaths in 24 Hours - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Iran has registered a record number of COVID-19 fatalities over the past 24 hours as 162 patient died of the disease, which brings the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 10,670, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday.

The previous record was reported on April 4, when the authorities recorded 158 victims of the infection.

According to the spokeswoman, the country has registered over 2,536 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours with the total toll rising to 225,205. Meanwhile, 186,180 COVID-19 patients have recovered since the beginning of the outbreak.

Since June 14, Iran has been registering more than 100 deaths per day in what many have dubbed the second wave of the virus. The surge took place after daily cases started to climb again in early June following the opening of mosques and restaurants.