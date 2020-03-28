Iran Registers Record 3,076 Coronavirus Cases Over 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Iran has recorded 3,076 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, its largest daily increase, and the total count now amounts to 35,408, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Iran has recorded 3,076 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, its largest daily increase, and the total count now amounts to 35,408, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Saturday.

Jahanpour also stated that 139 people died from the disease in the past day, and the total death toll now amounts to 2,517. Meanwhile, 11,679 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, according to the spokesman.

�The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 600,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.