UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Registers Record 3,076 Coronavirus Cases Over 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 03:37 PM

Iran Registers Record 3,076 Coronavirus Cases Over 24 Hours - Health Ministry

Iran has recorded 3,076 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, its largest daily increase, and the total count now amounts to 35,408, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2020) Iran has recorded 3,076 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, its largest daily increase, and the total count now amounts to 35,408, the Health Ministry's spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, said on Saturday.

Jahanpour also stated that 139 people died from the disease in the past day, and the total death toll now amounts to 2,517. Meanwhile, 11,679 COVID-19 patients have fully recovered, according to the spokesman.

�The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 600,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 27,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

World Iran Died March From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

S.African police fire rubber bullets at shoppers d ..

4 minutes ago

DC for strict action against profiteers, hoarders ..

4 minutes ago

Afghan Security Council Warns Any Propaganda Could ..

10 minutes ago

Tank police seeks people support to beat coronavir ..

14 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif expresses concerns over depreciatio ..

27 minutes ago

Former Liga winger dons white coat to take on coro ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.