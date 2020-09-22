Iran Registers Record 3,712 COVID-19 Cases in Day as Tally Nears 430,000 - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Iran has registered a record daily rise of 3,712 COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, as broadcast by the IRINN news network.

The previous record of 3,574 cases was recorded in early June.

Cumulative cases have now reached 429,193, including over 363,000 recoveries. The death toll has risen by 178 to 24,656.

On August 29, the daily rise in coronavirus cases in Iran fell below 2,000 for the first time in three months. The growth bounced back on September 7 and topped 3,000 on September 18.