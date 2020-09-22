UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Registers Record 3,712 COVID-19 Cases In Day As Tally Nears 430,000 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:00 PM

Iran Registers Record 3,712 COVID-19 Cases in Day as Tally Nears 430,000 - Health Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) Iran has registered a record daily rise of 3,712 COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday, as broadcast by the IRINN news network.

The previous record of 3,574 cases was recorded in early June.

Cumulative cases have now reached 429,193, including over 363,000 recoveries. The death toll has risen by 178 to 24,656.

On August 29, the daily rise in coronavirus cases in Iran fell below 2,000 for the first time in three months. The growth bounced back on September 7 and topped 3,000 on September 18.

Related Topics

Iran June August September Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology lays ..

21 minutes ago

Bring back Nawaz Sharif to court: IHC orders Feder ..

25 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

36 minutes ago

Livestock deptt holds vaccination camp for domesti ..

29 minutes ago

Police arrest two accused of honour killing in for ..

29 minutes ago

Russian Su-30 Plane Crashes in Tver Region, Crew S ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.